July 10, 1951-June 6, 2018
MUSCATINE – Frances Irene King, 66, of Muscatine, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at home.
A Celebration of Life will be held today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a memorial in the chapel at noon. The Celebration of Life will take place at Muscatine Church of Christ, 3603 Mulberry Avenue. Irene has chosen to donate her body to science in hope to further the education and knowledge of her disease to help others.
Irene was born July 10, 1951, in Muscatine to Glen and Martha Coppinger. She had two children, a son, Brent, and a daughter, Teresa.
Irene married LeRoy King and enjoyed traveling the world with him as he spent his military career in the Army. She enjoyed camping and fishing. She never knew a stranger and would take a stranger in and help anyone.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa (King) Moore, and husband Daniel, and her grandchildren, Kody, Andrew, Isabella and Juliana; her son, Brent Spear, and his wife, Michelle, and her grandchildren, Austin, Addison and Allysa; great-grandchildren; and, of course, all the kids who called her mom and grandma throughout the years. Also surviving are brothers, Walter Coppinger, and Cliff Coppinger; sisters, Gale Krise, Wanda Bryant and Lela (Leann) Meyer; and many nieces and nephews —all of whom she loved very much.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a brother, John Coppinger.