November 29, 1940-January 14, 2023

ALEDO — Frances L. Franks, 82, of Aledo, Illinois passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. The funeral service will directly follow at 12:00 PM. Interment will be at the Peniel Cemetery, rural Joy. Pastor Luke Dunn will be officiating the services. Memorial contributions may be left to First Baptist Church of Aledo. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Frannie was born November 29, 1940 in Mercer County, Illinois, the daughter of Clyde and Gertrude Sproston Cooper. She attended the Aledo School District. Frannie married Carroll Franks on May 18, 1957 in Aledo. She was a homemaker and worked in the cafeteria in the Aledo High School for many years.

Frannie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Aledo. She enjoyed reading, collecting John Wayne memorabilia and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She also sold Avon products for many years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Carroll Franks of Aledo; children, Randy (Cindy) Franks of Aledo, Curt (Karole) Franks of Aledo, Dale (Maria) Franks of Rock Island; grandchildren, Richard, RaeAnn, Ben, Bradley, Janelle; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dave Cooper of Kentucky, Leonard Cooper of Galesburg; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Cooper; and sister, Florence Reddick.