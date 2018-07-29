Try 1 month for 99¢
July 27, 2018

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. - Francis P. Ivory was preceded in death by parents, John and Helyn.

Survived by wife, Rosemary; children, Shannon (Miles) Lawson, Molly (Luis) Guevara, Sean (Amanda); grandchildren, Layla, Ryan, Lennon, L.J., Morgan, Cecelia, and Emilio; brothers, Bill (Kitty), Dan (Eileen), Jack (Zona); sisters, Nora Ivory and Margaret (Joe) Barrett. Also many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Church of St. Peter, 2600 Margaret St. N, North St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at Willwerscheid Natural Burial & Cremation, 235 W. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul 4-7 p.m. Monday and at church ½ hour prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation. “Life is Good”

