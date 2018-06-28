March 25, 1945-June 25, 2018
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Francis L. Vorwald, 73, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018, at his home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa at 11 a.m. on Monday July 2, 2018. Friends and family may call on Sunday, July 1, from 1-4 p.m. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Francis Leo Vorwald was born on March 25, 1945, on a farm near Clayton, Iowa, to Theodore and Geneva (Burr) Vorwald. He retired from Case IH and also worked as an owner and operator of a gravel truck business.
Francis was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. He enjoyed attending the races in Newton, Iowa. He was a sports fan and enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings. He loved going to visit his family.
Francis is survived by his children, Kirk (Christi) Vorwald of Welton, Iowa, Amy Vorwald of Waterloo; granddaughter, Katelyn Jo; one great-grandson, Barrett Bo; sisters, Judy (Lynwood) Steiert of Mankato Minnesota, Virgie (Larry) Nauholz of Cedar Falls; brothers, Curt (Kay) Vorwald of Fairbank and Teddy (Jan) Vorwald of Fairbank.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Kay Schaefer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the American Cancer Society.
Online condolence may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.