April 12, 1962-September 7, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Francisco “Frank” P. Nino, 57, Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.
Frank was born April 12, 1962, in Moline, the son of Ruben and Jennie (Prieto) Nino. He was married to Dana Thompson and together they had 4 children. He was a Welder for ESCP Corp., Davenport. Frank was a Chicago Bears Fan, enjoyed good music and loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children; David Nino, Moline, Deborah Nino, East Moline, Richard Nino, East Moline and Kimberly Nino, Davenport, grandchildren; David Nino Jr., Isaiah Nino, Jacianna Williams, Gabrielle Williams, Darrien Martin, Bradly Nino, Aries Nino, Maxwell Nino, Joshua Miller, Isabella Zoeckler, and Jared Zoeckler Jr., his mother Jennie Nino, Adair, Iowa, and siblings; Olivia (J) Siedelmann, Adair, Gloria (Wayne) Colburn, Silvis and Sergio (Mia Ruthey) Nino, Moline, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father and a nephew.
