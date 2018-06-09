Frank Cook Sr.

May 3, 1945-June 3, 2018
SOUTHPORT, N.C. — Frank Henry Cook Sr., of Southport, North Carolina, was born on May 3, 1945, in Biloxi, Mississippi, to the late Arlyn Henry Cook and the late Carrol Lee Cook (Lindsey). He passed away at age 73, on June 3, 2018, in Bolivia, North Carolina. He was a Toyota mechanic for 32 years, and drove a truck for another 10 years until retirement.
Frank was preceded in death by his first wife, Eddie Sue Faulkner (mother of four boys); brothers, Hypolite William “Pete” Balius Jr. and John Beniard “Bernie” Balius.
He is survived by his sons, Rodney Edward Cook and Mona of Falkville, Alabama, Frank Henry Cook Jr. and Cindy of LeClaire, Jerry Wayne Cook and Connie of Phoenix, Arizona, and Randall Eugene Cook of Chaparral, New Mexico; brother, Richard Edward “Dickie” Balius Sr. of Summerfield, Florida; and sister, Carrolyn Arlene Cook Haynes of Southport, North Carolina. He has several grandchildren.
He enjoyed working on cars and trucks, or anything that had a motor in it.
There will be no services. Comments or condolences may be sent to “Henry” at garbageman67pu@gmail.com