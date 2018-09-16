Frank DeClercq

September 9, 1946 - September 12, 2018
EAST MOLINE - Frank L. DeClercq, 72, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at his home.
Cremation Rites were accorded. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline, where memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Silvis. Inurnment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens with full military burial rites performed by the East Moline American Legion Post #227. Online condolences may be left at www.vanhoe.com.
Frank was born September 9, 1946, in Moline, a son of Charles (George) and Alice (DeCapp) DeClercq. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was honorably discharged in 1968. He married Irene Maggi in St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Brooklyn on May 19, 1968. In 1970, they made their home in East Moline.
Frank retired from the City of East Moline, Street Department, in 1990 then worked for Project NOW and Paul Wessel Co. He loved his family members, his extended Tom Sheley family and all of Irene's family, especially “Poppy” and Uncle Bill. There was a special place in his heart for all his dogs, particularly Jenny and Ghost. He enjoyed playing the guitar, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, grilling for “the more the merrier” and playing golf. He got a hole-in-one in Sarasota, Fla., in 1987. He especially delighted in wintering in Destin, Fla. Frank had a very generous nature and shared more than most folks ever knew.
Those left to honor his memory include: his wife Irene, his loving sister-in-law Ruth DeClercq, nieces, grandnieces, a special cousin Andrea Ringer, and a special life-long friend, Maureen Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Henry (Chuck DeClercq) and several very special friends.
“Death is not the end of light. It is turning down the lamp because the dawn has come.”
And, he was so proud that he got 2 birdies on a Par 3 the day before he died.