February 19, 1940-November 11, 2018
DONAHUE — Frank E. Anderson, 78, of Donahue passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018, at his home.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Cremation rites have taken place. Memorials may be made to the family.
Frank was born on February 19, 1940, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Frank Anderson and Betty Bennett Sterner. He married Melody Baker on December 20, 1991, in Donahue. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving with the Army, and a member of the Donahue American Legion.
Frank retired from Caterpillar Inc. as supervisor in the accounting division; the Rock Island Arsenal, where he held various positions including security officer; and Defense Mega Center with OPM.
Survivors include his wife; children, Donald L. (Laura) Anderson, Coal Valley, Dana M. (Caleb) Conley, Wilton, Iowa, Shalee A. Talbert, Eldridge; grandchildren, Thomas L. (Genevieve) Anderson, Kaity Lamb, Mary Anderson, Layla Talbert; great-grandchildren, Killian Breckling, Ezra Anderson; grandpets, Chewy and Enzo; sisters, Patricia (Larry) Bloomer, Grand Mound, Iowa, Donna (Rick) Haas, Dubai.
He was preceded in death by his son, Wade W. Anderson, and his parents.
