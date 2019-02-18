Frank Hughes

September 30, 1937-February 16, 2019
ROCK ISLAND -- The Reverend Frank M. Hughes, 81, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Services for Rev. Hughes will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Assembly of God, 3535-38th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund that will be established at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Frank was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Canton, Ill., the son of Josiah M. Hughes and Ina Wilcoxen Hughes of Canton.
He married Elizabeth Means in 1956. He married Sandra Shoemaker Sept. 3, 1983, at First Assembly of God Church, Bettendorf.
Frank was licensed and ordained through Harvesters Christian Fellowship, Crossville, Tenn. He was an addiction counselor, licensed through the State of Illinois. He had served as head of the Addictions Program at John Deere Harvester Works and served on the board of Rock Island County Council of Addictions. Frank and his wife, Sandra ministered at East Moline Correctional Center for 10 years, and while he was there, they hired him to counsel on the Drug Unit. They, also, ministered in Rock Island County Jail and Scott County Jail in Davenport.
In 2003, Frank created the “Road to Recovery Program” workbook, and he taught the curriculum throughout Quad-Cities churches, and also on the drug unit at East Moline Correctional Center.
Frank retired from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline after 34 years. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Rock Island, and former head pastor of Road to Recovery Church of the Quad Cities.
Frank leaves behind his wife, Sandra; children, Pastor David (Marcia) Hughes of Bushnell, Ill., Frankie (David) Trowbridge, Geneseo, Kathy (Gary) Baumgartner, Ottawa, Ill., Teresa (Chris) Fiksen, Maple Grove, Minn.; stepchildren, Mark (Terry) Woodruff, Geneseo, Rebecca (Jay) Wilson, Bettendorf, and Kirk (Jennifer) Pittman, Milan; 33 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren.
Rev. Hughes was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Elsie, Alma and Geri; and a stepson, Spc. Michael Pittman.
