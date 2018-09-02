April 12, 1933-August 23, 2018
BETTENDORF - Frank J. McClurg, 85, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, August 23, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8th, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7th, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to the church or to a favorite charity. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.
Frank was born April 12, 1933, in Fairfield, Iowa, a son of Raymond and Dorothy Snoddy McClurg. He married Shirley A. Kessel on Dec, 6, 1953, in Fairfield.
He graduated from Parson's College in Fairfield. Frank worked 33 years for Deere and Company, beginning his career in Ottumwa. He later worked at Deere facilities in Dubuque and Davenport and retired as the manager of the Parts Distribution Warehouse in Milan. Following his retirement from Deere, he served as Vice-President of Development for Teikyo Marycrest University, Davenport.
Frank was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. He served as a volunteer with the United Way and had a 30-year association with Junior Achievement. He attended the Drake Relays for 35 years, only missing while he was in the service. Frank's greatest joy was his family, he loved being with his daughters, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Craig Damos, West Des Moines, Kathy and Terry Slater, Sugar Land, Texas, and Jan McClurg, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Ashley (Kyle) Heard, Brett (Mollie) Damos, Kayla (Brett) Gill, and Janna Slater; and a great granddaughter, Holly Grace Gill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Caryle Waters; and brother, Raymond McClurg Jr.
