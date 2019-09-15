May 1, 1920-January 28, 2019
DAVENPORT - Fred S. Bennett, 98, of Davenport, passed away on January 28, 2019, in Spokane, Wash.
He was born May 1, 1920, to Fred S. and Cecil Bennett of Ottumwa, Iowa. Fred graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1938. He married Gail Irene Wilhoit in Arkansas – later they were divorced. He was a loving father to Richard, George, Janet & Jonathan.
He was a WWII veteran, serving from 1943 – 1945 in the Army Air Corps. He worked for Bendix Aviation Corp. in Davenport for over 40 years. He was a 33rd Degree Mason and Past Master three times.
He is survived by his sons Richard, George, & Jonathan; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
His family will have a memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Davenport Memorial Park.