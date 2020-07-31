November 22, 1932-July 29, 2020

WASHINGTON — Fred W. Othmer, age 87, of Washington, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence.

Fred was born November 22, 1932, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Wesley Herbert and Ruby Virginia (Mowel) Othmer. He attended Muscatine High School and served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Fred was united in marriage to Juanita Howard on January 14, 1953, in Muscatine. She preceded him in death in 1993. He married Linda Martin on March 17, 2002 in Yuma, Arizona.

Fred worked as a union plumber for over 35 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and square dancing.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Othmer, of Washington, Iowa; stepsons: Ron Kuntz of Washington, Iowa; Tony (Robyn) Kuntz of Washington, Iowa; and Steve (Anita) Kuntz of Lodgepole, Neb.; step-grandchildren: Amber Richeberg; Jeremy (Teresa) Kuntz; Matthew (Brianna) Kuntz; Joseph (Krysta) Kuntz; Cody (Abby) Kuntz; and Samantha Smith; 11 step-great-grandchildren; siblings: Mary Jane (Bob) Fridley of Muscatine, Iowa; Leo (Joanie) Othmer of Davenport, Iowa; Barbara (Floyd) Cooper of Stronghurst, Ill.; and Helen (Gary) Harmon of Muscatine, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.