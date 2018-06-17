Frederick Dorton

August 19, 1935-June 12, 2018
DAVENPORT - Frederick W. Dorton, 82, of Davenport, Iowa, and formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport.
A private service for family and friends will be held at Blue Grass Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Oakwood Gardens Memory Care. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.
Fred was born August 19, 1935, in Hartford City, Indiana. He graduated from Central High School in 1953. Fred worked for Beck's Salad Dressing and then at Alcoa as a crane operator. He then worked in the crib in shipping until his retirement on January 1, 1994, after 30 years.
He married Nancy L. Smith on October 9, 1954, celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in 2014. She preceded him in death on September 28, 2016.
He was a past member of First Christian Church. He enjoyed all the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fred was an avid bass fisherman and enjoyed hunting with the children. He spent many years hunting with his father and son. Now all the children and grandchildren enjoy hunting! He was a devoted father, grandfather, and son.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Debra A. (Rick) Ralfs of Walcott, Iowa, Pamela S. (Randy) Templeton of Blue Grass, Diane D. (Jon) Robken of Davenport and Don R. (Liz) Dorton of Davenport; his son-in-law, Steve Watt of Davenport; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins in Indiana.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Walda G. Dorton; his daughter, Kathy Watt; along with aunts and uncles in Indiana.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ridgecrest Oakwood Gardens Memory Care for their compassion, understanding and excellent care of such a debilitating disease.
'Gone higher to fly my kite!”
