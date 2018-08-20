Fredrick Wells

February 20, 1929 - August 17, 2018
BLUE GRASS, Iowa - Fredrick F "Freddie" Wells, 89, of Blue Grass, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018, at his daughter's home in Dixon.
Freddie was born in Fairbanks, Iowa, on February 20, 1929, the son of Edward A. and Viola M. (Brandt) Wells.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Freddie married Lavonne M. Meincke on August 7, 1954, in Walcott. She preceded him in death on May 17, 2008.
Freddie was a self-employed farmer and Angus Cattleman; after retirement, he worked for Ferris Tree Farm for many years and read meters for REC.
He was a member of the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church, the Blue Grass American Legion #711 and Blue Grass Community Club.
He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He was proud to have all of his family living within a 30-mile radius. He was honored to go on the Quad-City Honor Flight with his son Kevin. Freddie was fond of saying "We are only here for a short visit."
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at Blue Grass Presbyterian Church in Blue Grass.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be at the Durant Cemetery, with military honors.
Freddie is survived and lovingly remembered by his son Kevin (Debbie) Wells of Wilton, his daughter Becky (Kenny) Kaufman of Dixon, 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and his sister Velma Pasvogel of West Liberty.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his sisters: Lavonne Oveson and Eulalia Nordurft and his brothers: Willard and Harold Wells.
A memorial has been established in his memory.