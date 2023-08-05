Freida Jane Miller

February 8, 1940 - August 2, 2023

Freida Jane Miller, 83, of Cordova, Illinois, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Cordova Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Freida was born February 8, 1940, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Fawney and Velma (Wilson) Chance. She grew up in Rock Island and attended Rock Island schools. She first worked as a beautician and later became a dietary aid at Trinity in Rock Island. Freida was passionate about God, animals and her grandchildren. She loved her years in Cordova where she could join in all the activities of her grandchildren. In her earlier years, Freida was an avid golfer and especially enjoyed playing with her daughter, Carol.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Rick) Guinn, Cordova, Illinois, and their family, grandchildren: Tara (Mike) Ochoa, Kacie (Shelby) Easterling, Nick Guinn, Louis Guinn; great-grandchildren: Alonso (Jenna), Isaiah (Jordan), Dylan, Kason, Karson, Braxton, and Maddux; as well as four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by son, Jeff Miller, Arizona, and his family, grandchildren: Bradley, Andrej, Monet and Savanna. In addition her sister-in-law, Yvonne Chance and a niece and nephew survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Miller; and brother, Fawney W. Chance.

