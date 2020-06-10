061020-qct-obt-funeral Funerals List

061020-qct-obt-funeral Funerals List

{{featured_button_text}}

Today

John Patrick Higgins, 2 p.m., The Runge Mortuary.

Tomorrow

Ronald W. Mess, 11 a.m., 420 N. River Dr.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News