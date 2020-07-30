073020-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List

Today

John E. Buttgen, 10 a.m., Memorial Park Cemetery.

Loretta Ward, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Muscatine.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled.

