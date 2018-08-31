Today
Iris Dean Morford, noon, Rock Island National Cemetery.
Tomorrow
Elizabeth ‘Betty' F. Lechner, 2 p.m., Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe to discover fast, unlimited access.
✓ Unlimited access to qctimes.com and apps
✓ No more surveys blocking articles
LIMITED TIME OFFER
Get the first month for just 99¢
✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition
✓ Unlimited access to the qctimes.com website and apps
✓ No more surveys blocking articles
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Today
Iris Dean Morford, noon, Rock Island National Cemetery.
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
Tomorrow
Elizabeth ‘Betty' F. Lechner, 2 p.m., Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget!
Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95.