Dennis Charles Downs

December 18, 1946 - June 18, 2023

Dennis Charles Downs, 76, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away in his home on June 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Dennis, known to most of us as "Denny," was born to Charles and Eleanor Downs on December 18, 1946, in Moline, Illinois. He graduated from Moline High School in 1964, and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966.

After bootcamp and right before attending "A" school, he married the love of his life on April 23, 1966. He then was assigned to the USS Enterprise and worked on the Flight Deck in Naval Aviation as an ordnance man. He was aboard the USS Enterprise on January 14, 1969, when on their way to Vietnam the exhaust from a Huffer tractor blew directly into four warheads, causing multiple explosions. Altogether there were 18 detonations, they lost 28 men and 343 were wounded. Denny took three tours over to Vietnam and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1969, as an A02. He started his vocation at Sea-Land Freight Services in 1970, and continued to work there until his retirement in 2002.

Denny's hobbies included lifting weights, golfing, going to the Drag Strip, spending time on the Kenai Peninsula, and traveling with his wife.

Denny never met a stranger, he would do anything for anybody. Hence, his dedication to the community. He volunteered at Covenant House, he was the President of Pete's City Gym non-profit for many years, he was with Veterans Affairs, and he even won the Presidential 1000 Points of Light Award for all his volunteer work.

However, above his vocation, hobbies and volunteer work, he lived his life for his family. His three girls were his job and he did his job very good. He would drop anything to be there for them and had a love for his wife that only a few of us will ever know. As for the love of his daughters and grandsons, it can only be described as the love a mother has for the children she has carried.

As for describing the man behind the face, no words could ever come close. Only those that knew him can understand the amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle that Denny was.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; daughters: Amber and Crystal; grandsons: Cody and Shane; brother, Jeff and his wife, Tina; nephew, Jeffery and his wife, Liz; nephew, Jesse; and his aunt, Bev and her husband, Sandy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eleanor Downs; and brother, Clyde Downs.

We also want to give a "Thank You" to three very special people that helped make it possible for Denny to spend his final days at home. Nurse Krystal, Brooke, and Carole.