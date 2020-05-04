Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today

No services scheduled.

Tomorrow

Connor Ray Brown, 1:50 p.m., livestreamed at the Dennison Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Diana S. Johnson, 1 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Pending

Martin J. “Marty” Beale, 49, of Davenport, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Derrik E. Bolton, 60, of Davenport, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Davenport. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Edwin C. Ellstrom, 67, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Aurora Layne Gluck, infant daughter of Lilly and Nathan Gluck, of Moline, was pronounced dead at birth Saturday at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.