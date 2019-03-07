TODAY
Ercell Gathright, 11 a.m., Knox Chapel of Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.
Mary A. Jones, 11 a.m., South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.
Daryl L. Kadel, 4 p.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Evan Jacob Martin, 1 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Ferris C. Schrock, 10:30 a.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Robert Vize, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
TOMORROW
Walter Koehlhoeffer, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Stephen Mrazek, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Edith M. Nesbitt, 11 a.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Dolphia O'Dell, 11:30 a.m., Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline.