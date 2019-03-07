Try 3 months for $3

TODAY

Ercell Gathright, 11 a.m., Knox Chapel of Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.

Mary A. Jones, 11 a.m., South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.

Daryl L. Kadel, 4 p.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.

Evan Jacob Martin, 1 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Ferris C. Schrock, 10:30 a.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Robert Vize, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

TOMORROW

Walter Koehlhoeffer, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Stephen Mrazek, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Edith M. Nesbitt, 11 a.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Dolphia O'Dell, 11:30 a.m., Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline.

the life of: Funerals for Friday, March 8, 2019
