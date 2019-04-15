Try 3 months for $3

Today

Candace J. Eastman, noon, Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

Frank Fuoto Jr., 6 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Susan K. Gass, 11 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Stanley “Stan” Raymond Heed, 11 a.m., Calvary Lutheran Church Moline.

Doris M. Louck, 10:30 a.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Moline.

Tomorrow

Kenneth D. Baker, 1:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Betty Johnson, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Moline.

Victoria Jones, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Robert G. Segura Sr., 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Moline.

Rommel VanHook, 11 a.m., Preemption United Methodist Church.

