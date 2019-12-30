Funerals for today Monday, December 30, 2019

Funerals for today Monday, December 30, 2019

Today

Barbara Ann DeDecker, 11 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson.

Berneice Kay DeMay, 11 a.m., Rux Funeral Home, Kewanee.

Joan E. Fluegel, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Paul W. Hoegner, 10 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Linda Lou Jordan, 11 a.m., Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, Moline.

Odessa Melton, 2 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.

Gary Eugene Milefchik, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Larry W. Phillips, 11 a.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Hazel J. Verfaillie, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.

John P. Vershaw, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Moline.

Leo F. Williams, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Sylvia Ann Wilson, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Tomorrow

Valerie Hardison, 9:30 a.m., Resurrection Assembly of God, Iowa City.

Wiley M. Hummel, 1 p.m., Prophetstown United Methodist Church.

Bradley C. Larson, noon, Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Allen J. Neumann, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Gary A. Phelps, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Matthew C. “Matt” Serra, 1 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

