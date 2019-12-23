Funerals for today Monday, December 23, 2019

Today

Matthew Loras Auderer-Torres, 12:30 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

Carole M. Crosby, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Darren Joseph Hines, 10 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Irene M. Farrell, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.

Bernard J. Francque, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.

Janet L. Lincoln, 1:30 p.m., Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island.

Betty A. Scharer, 2:30 p.m., St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Aledo.

LeRoy “Roy” Schultz, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.

Nancy Watkins, 10 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, Aledo.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled.

