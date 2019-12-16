Funerals for today Monday, December 16, 2016

Funerals for today Monday, December 16, 2016

{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Donald Ray Bulens, 11 a.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Lola M. Shaw, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Tomorrow

E. Frances Allison, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Col. James (Jim) Joseph Gende, 10 a.m., St. Mary's, Moline.

Theresa “Terri” H. Kandis, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.

Marie L. Kloster, 6 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Clifford E. Mathena, 10:30 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News