Funerals for today Monday, January 17, 2020

Today
Neola Mae Blair, 2 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Dr. Kelly Rene Burns, 10:30 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.
Tomorrow
Rosalie Barker, 10 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.
George DeAnda, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.
Phyllis D. Epperly, 10 a.m., River Glen Presbyterian Church, Naperville, Ill.
Thomas A. “Monty” Hall, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Jack W. Myers, 6 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
James A. Silversmet Sr., 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Norma Jean Uhlig, 6 p.m., Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Lucius "Lou” Joseph Vargas, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.
Donald Wisor, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.