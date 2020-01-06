Funerals for today Monday, January 6, 2020

Today
Rose Marie J. Bauwens, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.
Shirley M. Child, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Sherrard.
Daniel Lee Hanell, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Robert A. Harmon, 1 p.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Miriam L. Heilwagner, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Reverend RC (Ralph Carrol) Johnson, 11 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Beverly A. Kautz, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Elaine M Siebke, 11:30 a.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, Aledo.
Lois Jeanne Thomas, 10:30 a.m., Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie.
Tomorrow
Joan M. Clark, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Dorelle L. Elston, 11 a.m., Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.
Gloria Ann (Hintz) Exner, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.
Joy Ann Greiner Schachel, 11 a.m., Holy Trinity Parish-St. Mary Catholic Church, Keota, Iowa.
Shirley M. Kilfoy, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.
Lucille Mae McCune, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson.
Pamela S. Yakovich, 11 a.m., Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, Moline.