Funerals for today Monday, January 6, 2020

Today

Rose Marie J. Bauwens, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.

Shirley M. Child, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Sherrard.

Daniel Lee Hanell, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Robert A. Harmon, 1 p.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Miriam L. Heilwagner, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Reverend RC (Ralph Carrol) Johnson, 11 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Beverly A. Kautz, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Elaine M Siebke, 11:30 a.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, Aledo.

Lois Jeanne Thomas, 10:30 a.m., Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie.

Tomorrow

Joan M. Clark, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Dorelle L. Elston, 11 a.m., Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.

Gloria Ann (Hintz) Exner, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.

Joy Ann Greiner Schachel, 11 a.m., Holy Trinity Parish-St. Mary Catholic Church, Keota, Iowa.

Shirley M. Kilfoy, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.

Lucille Mae McCune, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson.

Pamela S. Yakovich, 11 a.m., Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, Moline.

