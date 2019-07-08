Today
Rev. Dick Bresnahan, 11 a.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.
Joan M. Creen, 10:30 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Hang "Kim" Hacker, 1 p.m., Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.
Virgil W. Hindman, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Carol M. Stibolt, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Thomas “Tom” Michael Welsh, 1 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline
Tomorrow
Joan M. Emerick, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.
Lieutenant Colonel Gerald Joseph “Joe” McCarthy, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Donald B. Phelps, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Ramona “Jean” Ray, 10 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Billy D. Smith, Sr., 11 a.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
John E. Wells, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.