Funerals for today Monday, November 25, 2019

Funerals for today Monday, November 25, 2019

{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Jeffrey Lynn Claude, Sr., 11 a.m., Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island

Susan J. Conrad, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Geneseo.

Myrtle R. Gustafson, 11 a.m., Cambridge Lutheran Church.

William Carlos Mitchell, 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Edwin G. Ripperger, 11 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Woodhull.

David Richard Wassell, 11 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Tomorrow

Robert L. Hawk, 3 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline,

Helen Heiland, 10 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.

Jordan L. Murphy, 7 p.m., CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, Moline.

Mary Jane Nelson, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.

Darlene C. Seidl, 10 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News