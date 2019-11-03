Today
Patricia A. Baker, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Gwen J. Blais, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Sherrard.
Jo Ann (Clauw) Buyck, 10 a.m., Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline.
Betty Lou McDougall Smith, noon, Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Donald F. Thurston, 10:30 a.m., Zion United Methodist Church, Hooppole.
Tomorrow
Mary C. Carson, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Jean M. Miletich, 11 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.