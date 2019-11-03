{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Patricia A. Baker, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Gwen J. Blais, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Sherrard.

Jo Ann (Clauw) Buyck, 10 a.m., Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline.

Betty Lou McDougall Smith, noon, Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Donald F. Thurston, 10:30 a.m., Zion United Methodist Church, Hooppole.

Tomorrow

Mary C. Carson, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Jean M. Miletich, 11 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

