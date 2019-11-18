Today
Gregory “Greg” P. Beard, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Hazel Mae Holloway, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.
Patricia L. Keel, noon, The Apostolic Sanctuary of the Quad Cities, Silvis.
Joseph “Joe” M. Landuit, 11 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Marilyn Joy Leftwich, 10 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf.
Tomorrow
Helen J. Deopere, 10 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Cheryl Joann Harris, noon, Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Craig R. Smith, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.