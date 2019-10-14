{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Eugene “Gene” Buss, noon, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Moline.

John David “Dave” Gould, 10:30 a.m., Beulah Presbyterian Church, Orion.

Norma J. Hahn, 3 p.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Terry Kotrogiannis, 11 a.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline.

Martin E. McAllister, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

William “Bill” E. Pratt, 11 a.m., Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Erie.

John P. Wildermuth, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township.

Tomorrow

Lillian A. DeSmet, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Kenneth Scott Maranda, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church UCC, Moline.

Phillip D. Murphy, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Donald L. Stoddard, 2 p.m., the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home, Iowa City.

