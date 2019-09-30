Today
Mildred A. Dubina, 10:30 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Peoria.
Nathan M. Horton, 10 a.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Scott E. Lawrence, 10 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Darrell Dean Spencer Jr., 1:15 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tomorrow
Elaina C. Anderson, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Stephen “Steve” Anthony Harvey, 1 p.m., Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline.
Mary Ann Verscha, 11 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley.
Edward Woods, noon, Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.