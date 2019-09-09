{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Denis P. Ceurvorst, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Josephine “Jo Ann” (Werthmann) Gerety, 10:30 a.m., St Paul's Catholic Church, Davenport.

Mary L. Sims, 10 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

Tomorrow

Dorothy Lucille Batten, 10 a.m., Silvis United Methodist Church (Christ Church).

Charles Manuel Diaz, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Karen “Judy” Doubler, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Cemetery, Annawan, Ill.

Franklin “Ted” D. Tapscott, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, Ill.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.