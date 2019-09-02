Janet I Jack, 11 a.m., Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Edgington.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Pauline G. Fredrickson, 11 a.m., First Evangelical Free Church, Moline.
Otis B. Mack, 11 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Viola.
Ella L. Williams, 5:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.