Funerals for today, Thursday, July 16, 2020

Today

Jerry Lee Hintze, 11:30 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Peggy Jo Lashbrook, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Tomorrow

Mervin P. Hannis, 3:30 p.m., Erie Cemetery.

Helen Kerkhoff, 10 a.m., Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline.

Pending

Deborah K. Brown, 68, of East Moline, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Roy Woitte, 74, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Peoria. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

