Funerals for today, Thursday, July 16, 2020

Today
Jerry Lee Hintze, 11:30 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Peggy Jo Lashbrook, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Tomorrow
Mervin P. Hannis, 3:30 p.m., Erie Cemetery.
Helen Kerkhoff, 10 a.m., Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline.
Pending
Deborah K. Brown, 68, of East Moline, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Roy Woitte, 74, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Peoria. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.