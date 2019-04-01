Today
No services scheduled.
Tomorrow
Michelle Lynn Cali, 10:30 a.m., Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Robert "Bob" Gilchrist, 11 a.m., Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
