Today

Eunice M. Anderson, 1 p.m., Cambridge Lutheran Church.

Maurice Arnold, 11 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Betty L. Blunt, 10:30 a.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Moline.

Zoeanna Jennings, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.

Robert Lonstad, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Maurine E. Perdue, 1 p.m., Clover Chapel Cemetery, Woodhull.

Marjorie Lou Peterson, 10:30 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, Geneseo.

Tomorrow

Etta M. Wolfe-Brown, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

