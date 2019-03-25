Today
Eunice M. Anderson, 1 p.m., Cambridge Lutheran Church.
Maurice Arnold, 11 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Betty L. Blunt, 10:30 a.m., Hope United Church of Christ, Moline.
Zoeanna Jennings, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.
Robert Lonstad, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Maurine E. Perdue, 1 p.m., Clover Chapel Cemetery, Woodhull.
Marjorie Lou Peterson, 10:30 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, Geneseo.
Tomorrow
Etta M. Wolfe-Brown, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.