Today
Sharon M. Anderson, 10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Preemption.
Joe C. Angles, 11 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Lori R. Brown, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Robert J. "Bobby" Carlson, 2 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
LuAnn Dokas, 9 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Julie A. Rodell, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Moline.
Barbara "Jody" Simpson, 2 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.
Tomorrow
George S. Fenno Jr., noon, The Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.
Alma M. Hixon, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Rock Island.
Raymond E. McKinley Sr., 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
William K. Peterson, 11 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Dorothy L. Rahn, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Dale E. Taets, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.