Today
Deanna M. Bustos, 10 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Connie L. Neumann, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Raymond J. Pribble, 10:30 a.m., First Congregational Church, Geneseo.
Marcie J. (Taghon) Snyder, 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.
Jennifer O. Taylor, 2 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.
Christine R. Webster, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Tomorrow
Bonnie Bruckman Lyphout, 10 a.m., St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.
Dale E. Garner, 10:30 a.m., First Christian Church, Keithsburg.
Ray E. Stone, 10 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.