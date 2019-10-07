{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Deanna M. Bustos, 10 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.

Connie L. Neumann, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Raymond J. Pribble, 10:30 a.m., First Congregational Church, Geneseo.

Marcie J. (Taghon) Snyder, 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.

Jennifer O. Taylor, 2 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.

Christine R. Webster, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Tomorrow

Bonnie Bruckman Lyphout, 10 a.m., St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.

Dale E. Garner, 10:30 a.m., First Christian Church, Keithsburg.

Ray E. Stone, 10 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

