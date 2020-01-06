Funerals

Funerals

{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Robert A. Harmon,1 p.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Richard William O'Brien, 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church.

Tomorrow

None scheduled.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News