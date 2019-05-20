052019-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List 37 sec ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Today No funerals scheduled today. × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} TomorrowNo funerals scheduled tomorrow. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags 052019-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List Celebrate the life of: 052019-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Most Popular Deere blames Trump's trade war for lower earnings, plans to scale back production 20% at major plants 'I’ve never forgotten the way I grew up back in Davenport': Did you know these famous entertainers are from the Quad-City area? Police arrest 6 in large fight in Davenport parking ramp Lawns are 'wasted space': Native plantings would help insects, birds Scott County Sheriff's arrest another alleged meth dealer Print Ads Ad Vault JD PAYNE - Ad from 2019-05-15 May 15, 2019 Ad Vault TOM LEPIONKA - Ad from 2019-05-15 May 15, 2019 Tom Lepionka 13 SEVILLE DR, SOMERVILLE, NJ 08876 908-448-2287 Ad Vault QCT HOUSE - SHARED MOLINE PAGES - Ad from 2019-05-15 Updated May 15, 2019 Ad Vault JOHN COREY - Ad from 2019-05-17 May 17, 2019 John Corey 5687 N AVE, MORNING SUN, IA 52640 319-201-0052 Ad Vault FAREWAY STORES INC NO 987 - Ad from 2019-05-17 May 17, 2019 Fareway Stores Inc No 987 1635 W 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-388-9155 Ad Vault TRAILWAYS TRAVEL - Ad from 2019-05-19 May 19, 2019 Burlington Trailways PO BOX 531, West Burlington, IA 52655 800-992-4618 Website Ad Vault FIGGE ART MUSEUM - Ad from 2019-05-17 May 17, 2019 FIGGE ART MUSEUM 225 W 2ND ST, DAVENPORT, IA 52801 563-326-7804 Website Ad Vault TRINITY EPISCOPAL CATHEDRAL - Ad from 2019-05-18 May 18, 2019 Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 121 W 12th St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-323-9989 Website Ad Vault FILM COLLECTORS SOCIETY OF AMERICA - Ad from 2019-05-15 May 15, 2019 Ad Vault MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-05-18 May 18, 2019 MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website