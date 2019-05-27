052719-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List 19 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Today None scheduled. × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} TomorrowNone scheduled. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags 052719-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List Celebrate the life of: 052719-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Most Popular Davenport police take suspected drug dealer into custody after short standoff Quad-City farmers consider the unthinkable: Leaving fields fallow With water gone, cause of barrier breach is clear Update: Victims of Tuesday's fatal Rock Island crash identified Two dead after SUV crash in Rock Island View All Promotions promotion Tony Bennett ticket giveaway! promotion Get your copy of Insight Magazine Print Ads Ad Vault COMMUNITY BANK - Ad from 2019-05-22 May 22, 2019 Community Bank Main Office 615 Cedar St, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-263-1122 Website Ad Vault QCT SPONSOR - Ad from 2019-05-23 May 23, 2019 Ad Vault M.N.A. - Minnesota Newspaper Assoc. - Ad from 2019-05-22 May 22, 2019 M.n.a. - Minnesota Newspaper Assoc. 10 SOUTH 5TH ST STE 1105, Minneapolis, MN 55402 612-332-8844 Ad Vault ST PAUL THE APOSTLE - Ad from 2019-05-25 May 25, 2019 St Paul The Apostle 916 E Rusholme St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-322-7994 Website Ad Vault 37253-1.pdf May 22, 2019 Ad Vault 37269-1.pdf May 22, 2019 Ad Vault EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019 Ad Vault BRAD DEERY - Ad from 2019-05-24 May 24, 2019 Brad Deery 112 N 2nd St, Maquoketa, IA 52060 866-804-2051 Website Ad Vault 37233-1.pdf May 22, 2019 Health GLENROADS VETERINARY CLINIC - Ad from 2019-05-23 May 23, 2019 Glenroads Veterinary Clinic 2775 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-332-2999 Website