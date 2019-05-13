{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Curtis "Curt" H. Kerschinske, noon, Zion Lutheran Church.

Tomorrow

Glyn D. Hanks, 10:30 a.m., Muscatine Church of Christ.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 051319-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.