021719-qct-obt-funeral Fuenrals List

Today
Dr. Kelly Rene Burns, 10:30 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.
Rosemary Claire Eklund, noon, The Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.
Aaron Michael Gehrke, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.
Melba Ruth Neff Peterson, 10 a.m., The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Tomorrow
Rosalie Barker, 10 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.
George DeAnda, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.
Thomas A. “Monty” Hall, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Ramona Marie (Ortiz) Olson, 10 a.m., St Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.