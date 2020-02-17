021719-qct-obt-funeral Fuenrals List

021719-qct-obt-funeral Fuenrals List

{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Dr. Kelly Rene Burns, 10:30 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.

Rosemary Claire Eklund, noon, The Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Aaron Michael Gehrke, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

Melba Ruth Neff Peterson, 10 a.m., The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Tomorrow

Rosalie Barker, 10 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.

George DeAnda, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.

Thomas A. “Monty” Hall, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Ramona Marie (Ortiz) Olson, 10 a.m., St Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News