Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Cindy Lou Hoon, 1 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Paul J. Mapes, 10:30 a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Carol A. Schlichting, 10 a.m., St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.