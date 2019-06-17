{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Pascal J. Booras, 10 a.m., St George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.

Harold Lloyd Dover, noon, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Valerian May Nasheala Lorraine Garrard, noon, Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Rose M. “Rosie” McCarty Hicks, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Dennis J. Moore, noon, St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Marjorie M. Romine, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Tomorrow

Paul F. Adams, 2 p.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Cathleen S. Duke, 11 a.m., Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Quinton E. Ford, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.

Gary W. Mayfield Sr., noon, Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 061619-qct-obt-funeral Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.