Today
Gaylon Esbaum, 11 a.m., Zion United Church of Christ, Lowden, Iowa.
Barbara June (Jacobs) Fackel, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Sister Pauline Logsdon, 10 a.m., the Canticle, Clinton.
Ruth G. McKenzie, 1 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Jordan D. Sexton, 11 a.m., Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.
Karen R. Sinkler, 11 a.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Jesse Wilson, 1 p.m., Riverfront Grill, Rock Island.
Tomorrow
Judith “Judi” Umbarger, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.