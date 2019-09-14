{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Gaylon Esbaum, 11 a.m., Zion United Church of Christ, Lowden, Iowa.

Barbara June (Jacobs) Fackel, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Sister Pauline Logsdon, 10 a.m., the Canticle, Clinton.

Ruth G. McKenzie, 1 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Jordan D. Sexton, 11 a.m., Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.

Karen R. Sinkler, 11 a.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Jesse Wilson, 1 p.m., Riverfront Grill, Rock Island.

Tomorrow

Judith “Judi” Umbarger, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.

