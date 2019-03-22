Try 3 months for $3

Funerals

Today

Alfred "Al" A. Becker, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.

John C. Decker, 1 p.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Lena Bell Nettles, 11 a.m., Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport.

Karen Gene Rubright, noon, First Presbyterian Church, Iowa City.

Daniel W. Shaffer, 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.

Constance “Connie” Wiese, 10:30 a.m., Assumption Catholic Church, Charlotte.

Lawrence "Larry" Yudis, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

Tomorrow

John S. Arvanitis, 10 a.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline.

Diane Kay Cox, 1 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Fred (Setzepfandt) Glade, 1 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Davenport.

Marian P. Hintermeister, 10 a.m., Grandview Baptist Church, Davenport.

Lillian C. Lambert, (nee' Naab), 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Jeffrey David Lyle, 1 p.m., Grandview Baptist Church, Davenport.

Richard Schwien, 11 a.m., Saints Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound, Iowa.

Penelope R. "Penny" Stoudt, 11:30 a.m., Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Morrison, Ill.

Harry A. Topalian , 1 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Davenport.

Deborah Welch, 9:30 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

James K. “Jim” Williams, 10 a.m., Heritage Church, Bettendorf.

Lois A. Wirth, 11 a.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

