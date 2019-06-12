Today
William E. Chapman, 10:30 a.m., United Methodist Church, Wilton, Iowa.
Darlene F. Ketelsen, 1 p.m., Freedom Assembly of God, Davenport.
Teresa A. Zinn, 3 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Tomorrow
Robert M. Flaherty, noon, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Chris Forret, 10:30 a.m., Saints Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound, Iowa.
Patrick C. Gadient, 10 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.
Father Bruce D. Lopez, 10 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
James Allen Russell, noon, Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Mary Lou "Queenie" Schwener, 2 p.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.